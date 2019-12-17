Wheeling Island Casino presents toy, monetary donations to Salvation Army

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A partnership between Wheeling Island Casino and the Salvation Army is making Christmas morning a bit sweeter for families in need.

Visitors of the casino donated a gift to their annual toy drive in exchange for a free $20 in play tokens.

Four large toy bins, filled to the brim, were picked up by the Salvation Army on Tuesday, which will be handed out to kids in the community.

There’s a lot here and we know that it’s going to be distributed in a very good way and a way that we are able to give back and provide for people who need it and give them a good Christmas.

Wheeling Island Casino also raised $8,500, which was presented to the Salvation Army.

