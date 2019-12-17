Wheeling Island Casino presents toy, monetary donations to Salvation Army

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A partnership between Wheeling Island Casino and the Salvation Army is making Christmas morning a bit sweeter for families in need.

Visitors of the casino donated a gift to their annual toy drive in exchange for a free $20 in play tokens.

Four large toy bins, filled to the brim, were picked up by the Salvation Army on Tuesday, which will be handed out to kids in the community.

There’s a lot here and we know that it’s going to be distributed in a very good way and a way that we are able to give back and provide for people who need it and give them a good Christmas.

Wheeling Island Casino also raised $8,500, which was presented to the Salvation Army.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter