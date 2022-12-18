WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a holiday tradition that brings Christmas joy to the community.

The Wheeling Park Festival of Sound has been going on for 28 years, and they closed out this year’s performance today.

The Wheeling Park Festival of Sound is about to begin!🎶

The entire music department comes together for this annual holiday concert that they begin preparing for at the start of the school year!🎻🎺🎹

The @WheelingParkHS J.B. Chambers Performing Arts Center is filled! @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/1rU06WTqPf — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) December 18, 2022

Each section of the music department comes together to play collaboratively, and they have performed all over from the gymnasium to the Capitol Music Hall, to WesBanco Arena, and finishing out the year at the J.B. Chambers Performing Arts Center.

We have kids who participate in band, strings, choir, and steel drums and to see the movement from one area to the other and the kids really enjoying themselves, it makes it very special for us as teachers. Ben Podolski – String Orchestra Director, Wheeling Park High School

Students in 9th through 12th grades begin preparing for this concert at the start of the school year, and by the filled seats of the auditorium, it is safe to say that their hard work has paid off.