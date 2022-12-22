WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Members of the Wheeling Police Department along with representatives of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley were hard at work this morning.

They were busy delivering hundreds of toys to children, who’s holiday may be less than ideal.

The toys were originally donated to Operation Toy Lift, which took place earlier this month.

Toys left over from that event were donated to children in the Hospital’s Pediatric unit.

Hospital staff say the toys go along way in helping to raise the spirits of kids who may be spending Christmas away from home.

You cannot imagine what a difference even a coloring book makes for a child that is in the hospital and so these toys are going to make a huge difference for all of our kids. We’ve been so busy with RSV and Flu and Covid, that this is huge for us. Lynette Debertrand – Nurse Mgr. Pediatrics, WVU Medicine, Wheeling Hospital

When ever we do this, every year, they are always asking who we are going to give all of these toys to? And our first thought is always our partners here at Wheeling Hospital and how we can help the little kids that might end up being here on Christmas. Lt. Josh Sanders – Lieutenant, Wheeling Police Department

We have thousands of dollars worth of toys this year. We had a lot of monetary donations. We were so pleased. We feel like this is the best year we ever had and we just want to thank the Ohio Valley for all the donations. Jessica Rine – Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Hospital say around one hundred fifty kids will receive as a result of today’s delivery.

All organizations involved say it’s the extreme generosity of Ohio Valley residents that make it possible.