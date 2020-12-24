Wheeling preps for Christmas Eve snowfall

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Lots of folks around the area are hoping for a white Christmas, and it looks like they will get their wish. But unfortunately with the beautiful snow fall may come some hazardous road conditions.

Here in Wheeling road crews can be bracing for another round of winter weather.

Officials say that crews will be working throughout Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning to keep the roads safe for holiday travelers and those who have to work.

” The essential services right now they obviously have to go to work. There are a number of those employees within the City local hospitals, whatnot so we do clear the roads for them. And we know that people will be traveling on the holidays. Not as much travel as usual so the roads so the roads no mater how we try to keep them up wont be the same as if wee had more traffic.” Steve Johnston, Operations Superintendent

They say it’s important to keep in mind that while crews will be out working to clear the roadways, drivers need to give snow plows and trucks plenty of space so they can safely do their jobs.