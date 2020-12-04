Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is back for the holidays in 6 days: watch concert here LIVE

The Wheeling Symphony is returning in Christmas spirit this season in just 6 short days. You’ll even see skaters this year.

It’ll be a Christmas concert again, but you won’t see it in-person this year. It’s going virtual for the first time.

They’re calling it “A-Not-So-Silent-Night” this season. Main Street Bank is sponsoring it for the 7th year. Main Street Bank says they brought it back bigger, better, and with more holiday spirit a few years ago.

But while it won’t be the same this year due to the virus, the show will still go on.

You’ll hear your holiday favorites and some new pieces, even the skaters are returning. But there’s just one skate number this time.

Even Main Street Bank president Rich Lucas can’t wait.

“Main Street has loved partnering with the Symphony for the last seven years for the Symphony on Ice. When we can do it in-person, it’s one of my favorite nights of the year. So, I’m going to try to make it one of my favorites nights of the year again this year. My family will sit and watch, we’ll enjoy the show. We’ll have the holiday spirit, and then in 2021 we’ll be back.” Rich Lucas, president and CEO of Main Street Bank

The Wheeling Symphony has already pre-recorded part of the concert at the Saint Joseph Cathedral.

It’ll be an hour long and family-friendly. You could watch it online on WTRF.com next Thursday at 7 or on TV on CBS.