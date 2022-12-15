WHEELING, W.Va. – West Virginia Independence Hall (WVIH) in Wheeling welcomes traditional folk music band Faire May for an authentic Victorian Christmas show, featuring carols from the 1800s and before on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 6 p.m.

The group will perform medieval carols, Victorian Christmas songs and new favorites in a fun Celtic style with beautiful harmonies and traditional instruments.

The show is free and open to the public.

Faire May is a traditional folk music band based in the Ohio Valley. The band’s four members, Zac Gordon, Jariel Henthorn, Max McGovern and Jacob Coughlan, collaborate to bring old-world music to the modern world.

Faire May plays a range of instruments from banjos to bagpipes, fiddles and beyond. The band loves to play the beloved folk music of Ireland, Scotland and other Celtic nations and also specialize in Appalachian Bluegrass, European folk and early American music.

For more information about the show, contact Debbie Jones, WVIH site manager, at (304) 238-1300 or Deborah.J.Jones@wv.gov.

West Virginia Independence Hall has been on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) since 1970. It was originally built as a federal custom house in 1859, served as the home of the pro-Union state conventions of Virginia during the spring and summer of 1861 and as the capitol of loyal Virginia from June 1861 to June 1863. It also was the site of the first constitutional convention for West Virginia.

Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1988, the museum is maintained and operated by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, with the cooperation and assistance of the West Virginia Independence Hall Foundation. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, except major holidays. The museum is located on the corner of 16th and Market Streets in Wheeling.