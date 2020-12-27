Workers install 192 crystals on Times Square New Year’s ball

Workers install a panel of Waterford crystal triangles on the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York, in preparation for a pandemic-limited celebration. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Workers installed 192 glittering Waterford crystal triangles on Times Square’s New Year’s Eve ball Sunday in preparation for a pandemic-limited celebration that will lack the usual tightly packed crowds of revelers.



The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere covered with 2,688 crystal triangles of various sizes. Some new crystals are swapped in every year. This year’s addition features a new “Gift of Happiness” design represented by a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward.



The ball blazing with 32,256 LED lights will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2021. Performances at the event will be designed for TV audiences watching from home.