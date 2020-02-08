Home & Garden Show has homeowners thinking Spring at WesBanco Arena

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It may be snowing now, but soon it will be summertime, which can mean updates to your yard and home.

For ideas and inspiration you might want to head to the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce Home and Garden Show this weekend.

WesBanco Arena will be filled with all kind of exhibits for the 51st annual event.

Doors are open Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations of new gloves, scarves and hats will be collected.

For more information, visit wheelingchamber.com.

Latest Posts: