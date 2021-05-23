Honoring Jewish-American Heritage Month in the Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The make-up of America is diverse.



It includes all races, cultures and religions.



May is designated to honor Jewish-American Heritage.



Here in Wheeling, Temple Shalom has been part of the Ohio Valley for more than 170 years.



Rabbi Joshua Lief says his congregation celebrates that every day. He explained it’s a point of pride for them to be involved in the community and he likes to think the Jewish values they represent have made an impact.

“The acceptance of the other for who they are goes both ways. As we welcome our friends and neighbors here to Temple, we have been welcomed by the wider Wheeling community for nearly two centuries.” Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom



Rabbi Lief pointed to the outpouring of support after the shootings at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and how the community comes to the Temple to attend other services for Thanksgiving and September 11th as examples of unity here in Wheeling.