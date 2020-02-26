Hospice service extends care; first-of-its-kind program comes to Ohio Valley’s front door

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Valley Hospice has been serving the Ohio Valley community for years, but with a first-of-its-kind palliative care program, it’s looking to fill gaps in the area.

Palliative care is symptom management. We will manage your symptoms in a home setting and try to keep you out of the hospital setting as much as we can.

Dr. Ralph Wood, Medical Director of Valley Hospice

Valley Hospice just announced a first-of-its-kind program coming to the Ohio Valley! It will help people in their home and the program is already accepting patients. More @ 5. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/86wV186svN — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) February 25, 2020

When you think of hospice care, many think of care for end of life scenarios. But with this new program, anyone from a 45-year-old cancer patient to a person managing chronic illness can receive these at-home services.

We do not have palliative care that is in the home setting here in the Ohio Valley. Mostly all over the country this is what is taking place. It’s quite special is what I’m trying to say. To get into people’s homes, to be able to take care of them at home, and to be able to provide them the care they need at the home setting is huge if we can do that. Dr. Ralph Wood, Medical Director of Valley Hospice

Hospital stays can be pricey, and with these new comfort-care services that started in January, pain and symptom management just got a whole lot easier for Ohio Valley patients.

Thanks to the Mary Jane Brooks Foundation and an anonymous donor, the program has already seen major strides.

Hospice comes into patients’ homes, Home Health comes into patients’ homes, but both of those things have very specific requirements to provide that to a patient. The beauty of palliative care is that you are able to continue with treatment. If you’re undergoing cancer treatment, you’re going to continue with that, but you still have some things going on in you’re in need of some extra help. Katie Border, Access and VH Cares Director

The quality of care continues to improve for those in the Ohio Valley, and if you’re in need of this program you can get a referral from your doctor or reach out directly to Valley Hospice.

Latest Posts: