BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio - The Bridgeport Church of God hosted a Car and Bike Show!

There was a silent auction, awards, and dozens of cars and bikes!

It was fun for all ages.

There were also food and drinks available to purchase.

The winner of the event was Richard Francis the owner of a 1934 coupe!