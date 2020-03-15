House of the Carpenter feeding families in need amid outbreak, shut down

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A program in the Ohio Valley is feeding families in ways that could be life-changing for them.

House of the Carpenter is spearheading a new backpacking program that is in high demand after Gov. DeWine shut down schools until April 3.

The program will feed any families who feel they are short on food. Meal bags provided will be packed with a variety of items, such as soup, pasta, pop tarts, oat meal and snacks.

Officials with the House of the Carpenter say they are just happy to assist.

We believe in our kids. They can be whatever they want to be, might have to put some work into it. But we’re going to do anything that we can to see them succeed. If that means that feeding them a meal because they’re falling a little short with their groceries at home, that’s what we’re going to do. Michelle Lucarelli, Associate Director – House of the Carpenter

The program also helps the students at Madison Elementary, and is currently reaching out to schools outside the Ohio County.

Please contact the House of the Carpenter at 304-233-4640 for any questions.

