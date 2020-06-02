How to verify new information on social media

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – You may want to think twice the next time there’s new information on your social media news feed.

West Liberty University Associate Professor of Communication, Ryan McCullough, is warning us of sources that may not be that credible.

But there are ways we can verify the information posted on social media.

McCullough says media outlets can be credible, especially ones that would have better access to that information and is in the same area from where that information is coming from.

The professor also says credible information isn’t just a way to know what’s real, but it’s our responsibility.

We have a responsibility as citizens within this country to be able to make those distinctions. So, it requires that we take time and effort to understand the difference between fact and inference. Ryan McCullough, Associate Professor of Communication – West Liberty University

He suggests following only news outlets and other credible sources if we just want to use social media to stay up-to-date.

Latest Posts: