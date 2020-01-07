Hundreds (and counting) sign petition to keep Ye Olde Alpha at current location

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After nearly 90 years of service in the Ohio Valley, Ye Olde Alpha recently announced that the business will close its doors in February.

However, Charlie Schlegel, owner and General Manager of The Alpha, is pondering the idea of establishing a new restaurant with the same name in a different location.

Many locals have caught wind of the latest developments and have created a petition, requesting that the Wheeling staple remain at 50 Carmel Road.

As of Monday, January 6, the petition has 1134 written signatures.

Wheeling Coin bought the property in late 2019. Ye Olde Alpha must vacate the property by February 8 when the lease terminates.

