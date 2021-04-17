Hundreds of superheroes spotted at The Highlands for 5K

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Every child needs a hero, but abused children need superheroes. That’s the slogan of this year’s CASA Superhero 5K and fun run, and there were plenty of superheroes on hand Saturday.

Walkers and runners, as well as families with strollers and even a few dogs were encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero and race throughout the Highlands Shopping Center.

Everyone from Superman and Batman, along with Wonder Woman and Captain America, could be seen at Quaker Steak and Lube.

This marks the eighth year for the run, which was held virtually last year.

Event organizers say they are thrilled with the turnout.

We and over 200 pre-registered and more people showed up the day of. It was more than we expected and we love that. Abby Baker. CASA Volunteer

The money we raised today helps the children on our case load. We serve Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties. We are always looking for volunteers. So if know anybody that would volunteer or if you are interested go to our website at WVCASAForChildren.org. Tori Smith. CASA Volunteer

Awards were handed out after the race and everyone who took part was treated lunch courtesy of Quaker Steak.

CASA officials thank Once Upon a Child and the Christian Fellowship for sponsoring Saturday’s event.