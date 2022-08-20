WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Their goal was to reach 500 students and now Wheeling kids are decked out from head to toe after Saturday morning’s school-supplies giveaway at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center.

Among the hot-ticket items, kids picked up Chromebooks with one year of free internet.

We’ve never done it before, and we were blessed to receive a grant from Comcast so that we could give away these laptops. Bishop Darrell Cummings, Adopt-A-Student giveaway, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

“I’m going into fifth grade and I’m very excited because I’m going to Linsly. James Watson, 5th grade

Hundreds of families lined up bright and early Saturday, eager to shop ‘til they dropped.

“How many times can you shop without money,” asked Bishop Cummings.

At this 32nd Adopt-A-Student giveaway, Bishop Cummings says children walk away with smiles solely because the Wheeling community is generous.

Truly needed the help. I’m 64 years old. I can’t run to the store like I used to. Dolores Bledsoe, Grandparent and foster mother

“Attitude determines the altitude,” said Bishop Cummings. “If they have the attitude that, ‘Look, these people care about me. Most of all, God cares about me. Then, I think I can do well. I think I can make it.’ Then I may not have what others have, but with God’s help I’m going to make it.”

“Very excited. Rate it all the way to 10,” said eager student Connor.

“I’m excited for math,” said Aalleeyah with her new backpack.

Unlike past giveaways that were drive-thru style because of the pandemic, this year kids could pick their look.

And what started with 40 bikes, now only a couple left.