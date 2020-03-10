Hundreds skate down memory lane one final time at Wheeling Park

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hundreds in the Friendly City gathered at the Wheeling Park Ice Rink Monday evening for one final opportunity to skate before major renovations.

The fact that the community is so excited is a great justification that we’re doing the right thing. Hundreds of people showing up on a Monday night—they want to come out and skate one last time, and to hear their memories. Eriks Janelsins, President/CEO – Oglebay Foundation

A renovation project costing more than $1.2 million will replace the original ice skating rink that was built in 1962, establishing a new legacy.

We started planning this in 1998, so it’s taken us 22 years to get to this point where we can finally rebuild this rink, so it’s very, very exciting. David Lindelow, President/CEO – Wheeling Park Commission

In about eight months, the ice skating rink will transform into a state-of-the-art complex and multipurpose community facility.

All proceeds from Monday’s farewell celebration will be placed into the renovation fund for the Wheeling Park Ice Rink.

Why we want to do this is people love this space so much. We know that they feel that it’s part of them—that they grew up here. We want them to feel like they’re part of the future of the ice rink. We’re so thankful for the community. Eriks Janelsins, President/CEO – Oglebay Foundation

Wheeling Park Commission, Waha, the Wheeling Nailers and the JB Chambers Memorial Foundation all contributed to the new ice skating rink.

Wheeling Park Ice Rink will officially close its doors to renovations on Tuesday with an opening date slated for October.

