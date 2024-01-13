WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The horror of slavery still exists in the United States…it’s just under a different name.

Human trafficking is a crime that plagues the Wheeling area, and a new group is getting off the ground to put an end to its illegal trade.



I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E. teamed with the Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center and the YWCA to raise money for the cause tonight at the White Palace.

Between raffle baskets, a live demonstration from a painter and a food tasting, they held the charity event to let the Valley know they’re a new force to stand up for human dignity.

“We want them to know that we can use as much help as possible. Human trafficking is here. Human trafficking is going to be around, and we want to do everything we can to combat that and keep it at bay from our community, from our children.” Donna Wachter, Secretary, I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E.

WTRF was tonight’s media sponsor.

They say they started just as a group of volunteers, and they’re building the organization the same way.

You can join them in their monthly events by signing up at the I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E. Facebook page, and help stop an ongoing crime in its tracks.