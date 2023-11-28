MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – One skill could make all the difference in saving a life, and I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E has teamed up with the Sexual Assault Help Center to assure that those involved will be able to physically protect themselves.

They hosted an Empowered Self Defense Workshop open to anyone for FREE to spark discussion about harm-doers, learn how to take control of vulnerable situations, and protect themselves if needed.

This all goes back to I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E and the Sexual Assault Help Center’s joint mission of bringing education and awareness to the area on human trafficking and sexual violence.

”Every person should have the basic level of how to defend yourself. We see vulnerabilities within our communities that are community members. And so, it’s really important to give them their tools so that if they ever have to use something like that, they will know that they will have the skills to do it.” Ashley Carpenter – Executive Director, Sexual Assault Help Center

”We have presentations that are specifically for professional agencies that are more targeted for commercial use, things that you should be aware of in the work environment. Basic reactive strategy, crime prevention strategies. And then of course, we have our Sexual Assault Help seminar, which is targeted specifically towards those issues. It’s wonderful for families. It’s wonderful for children and also for professional organizations.” CC Roxby – Self Defense Instructor

The Sexual Assault Help Center is always providing services like their Empowered Self Defense workshop.

If you are interested in learning for yourself, you can find their information on the Sexual Assault Help Center’s website.