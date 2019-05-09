If someone you love is drug dependent, mark your calendar for May 22

A free open house will be hosted at Wesbanco Arena, with experts and organizations from the many services that are available.

The event will be called Discover Recovery.

They say experts in everything from detox to treatment to long-term recovery will be there with information, so family members can learn what they need in order to put a plan together for the moment when their loved one decides to seek help.

“Those family members, those friends, they can come to Discover Recovery and find out information and resources so that they can prepare and they can help their loved one when they’re ready to say yes to treatmen,” said Wendy Scatterday, Wheeling Council member.

“There’s times when they really do want the help,” explained Martha Polinsky of BreakThru at Reynolds Memorial Hospital. “And sometimes there’s just a small window of opportunity. And you want to definitely, when that window is there, you want to be there with the right resources and the right answers.”

Discover Recovery will be held in the front corridor of Wesbanco Arena, 3 to 7 p.m., May 22.

They will also offer training in how to administer Narcan to a person having an overdose.

For more information, call Mary Hess at the Unity Center at (304) 232-3888.