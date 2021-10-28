If you want something that’s not bunny ears, renting a costume might be the move this weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Halloween weekend is quickly creeping up, and if you are trying to think outside of the box last minute, Stages Inc. in downtown Wheeling might be your place.

We asked owner Gael Fincham what the Ohio Valley is dressing up as this year.

She said, of course, rubber masks for characters like Jason are always popular.

But 2021’s unique costumes are those that are made by her hands.

“We deal with people who have a really good idea and a keen interest that ‘I don’t want it to look like it came out of a box.’ Steampunk. You could do something Renaissance, something elegant and sophisticated or you could do some goofy furry animal with a big head.” Gael Fincham, Head Seamstress of Stages Inc.

Now, you can rent these costumes and get everything you need all for one price, including outfit, jewelry, wig and more. Gael says they dress from ankles up.

With renting, you just return it right back when you’re done with your party and you’re then not stuck with Freddy Krueger for the rest of your Halloween days.

Other than Halloween, she says it’s great for business to see theaters opening their doors. They create costumes for Towngate Theatre and right now she’s working on costumes for a live nativity scene.