In-depth look at Menards, set for 2020 arrival at the Highlands

“I’m excited to be at Menards,” said Piper Cunningham from Tuscarawas County.

It’s a store that’s common in the Midwest but it is branching out east.

Menards has more than 85,000 different products they sell at the store.

It’s a one stop shop!

You name it they got it!

“Food, grocery section, appliances, mattresses, stove, refrigerators, trusses, lumber, decking. I could go on and on,” said General Manger, Matthew Berman.

The new store had dozens of costumers coming in to check it out!

Like Cheryl Stull she is re-doing her kitchen and says this opening could not have come at a better time!

“A new store is exciting! To come to and see what new improvements they have here. So it will be great,” said Tuscarawas County Resident, Cheryl Stull.

T.J. Tharpe came from a Menards in Indiana and said the one thing he wants everyone to take away from when they leave Menards is that it’s all about the guests.

“They are our number one business. The guests come first, like I said. It’s out front on our sign. We’re dedicated to service and quality,” said Plumbing Department Manager, T.J. Tharpe.

Not only will this bring in a great new store but it will also bring in tons of new jobs to the area!

As for the Menards coming to the Highlands, Jeff Abbott, a spokesperson for Menards said they plan to start construction this summer, and if it all goes as planned, they will open in the Spring of 2020.