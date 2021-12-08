In need this holiday season? Christmas Food Basket and Toys Giveaway is right around the corner

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- If you’re in need this holiday season, there’s a place where you can turn.

The annual Christmas Food Basket and Toys Giveaway continues to spread Christmas miracles to the Valley once more. They’re handing out food, clothes, toys, and school supplies once again.

The food part of the giveaway this year is drive-through. But the toys, coats and clothes will be given out in-person. Organizers say they’ve upped their request for hams and are still waiting for all the food to come in.

In the meantime, one of the organizers, Reverend Darrell Cummings, can’t wait to make everyone’s Christmas special.

“If you are in need, I don’t want anybody to feel like you have to go without. We want the kids to have a great Christmas, and we want them to know they’re loved by God and by us.” Reverend Darrell Cummings

Remember you must bring your children with you if you’d like to pick up toys or clothes.

Organizers say all COVID-19 protocols will be in place and masks are a must when you’re looking through the toys and clothes section.

The giveaway is at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center at 407 Main Street, Wheeling. It’s at 10 am on Saturday, December 18th.