Indian Creek High School is CA House Band of the Week

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

It’s time to take a close up look at another one of the areas best high school bands.

Indian Creek Marching Band is this weeks CA House Band of the Week!

“When we started here we had 29 students in the band, and over the past 19 years that I’ve been here we’ve grown to our biggest numbers were 165 two years ago.” Donald Llewellyn – Band Director

What’s interesting about this band is not only are they cheering on their football team to victory they are always taking trips around the country to perform.

“The band has been to places like Hawaii, Disney twice, Branson Missouri, Chicago, we’ve got to perform for the Steelers twice. So we have done some nice things here at Indian Creek.” Donald Llewellyn – Band Director

141 students make up the Pride of Indian Creek.

That includes their two field commanders and their three majorettes.

Head Field Commander Erin Beegle says joining the band is one of the best things she ever did!

“You make such a big family. You have so many friends, and people to talk to and you know you get to learn about different people and music. You get to figure out yourself.” Erin Beegle – Head Field Commander

Their performance is more of a modern one… With hit songs by popular artists such as Beyonce, The Jonas Brothers, and many others.

They even have a dance number!

Llewellyn says there are so many things that make the students proud to be a part of the band.

“They like being part of the process of choosing the songs, selecting where we go for our trips, and that gives them some ownership into the program.” Donald Llewellyn – Band Director

Congratulations to the Indian Creek Redskins Marching Band, this weeks CA House Band of the Week.