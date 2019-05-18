Indian Creek High School Marching Band performs in Hawaii

The Indian Creek High School Marching Band is in the Aloha State on the trip of a lifetime to share their musical talents.

On Friday, the band performed a medley of patriotic songs at Pearl Harbor. You can watch a video of the performance on the band’s Facebook page.

A group of about 190 students, parents and chaperones are in Hawaii.

7News has been following along on the band’s Facebook page to see highlights of the trip, which included lessons with a Polynesian Chief, checking out some beautiful beach views, kayaks, boat rides and more.