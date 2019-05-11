Indian Creek students to participate in global competition

Five Indian Creek students will face off against students from around the world this month. They will head to the 2019 Destination Imagination Global Finals in Kansas City, Missouri as a team to create solutions to technical and artistic challenges.

The students qualified at the state level in the scientific challenge, where they had to research the human body and medical conditions. This is the second time Indian Creek has sent a team to the international contest in recent years.

“It’s basically an academic skills and theater skills and all of these other types of skills that it just helps build,” said Michael Buzzard, one of the competing students. “It helps you build and be a better person.”

The team name is Brick and they are made up of sophomore Michael Buzzard, freshmen Crystal Fisher, Kira Petrosky and Sydney Melia, and eighth-grader Jonathan Gorman. Way to go guys!