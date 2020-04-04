Individuals affected by COVID-19 to receive free pizza via partnership

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A new partnership is bringing Italy into homes you think need it the most.

DeFelice Brothers Pizza and BlueChem have created ‘Pizza It Forward.’

Individuals are able to nominate a loved one or a friend who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both companies are excited to be able to give back to the community.

That’s why we wanted to partner up with DeFelice and do this—just to help out and help the people in the Ohio Valley. Stephen Gretchen, Regional Sales Technican – BlueChem

Give back to the community—we thought was amazing and we were proud to partner with them. Dominic DeFelice, Owner – DeFelice Brothers Pizza

To nominate someone, please visit their website.

7News Reporter Abby Nelson will continue this story Sunday, April 5

