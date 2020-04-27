Information Helpline receives grant to continue helping those in need

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local agency is lending a helping hand to Information Helpline so they can continue their work during these trying times.

It can be challenging to find agencies that are still providing services, and over the past few weeks, The Helpline has proven to be successful. But to continue that success, they needed a little help.

So, the community foundation awarded them $3,500 to help maintain and grow, as well as help agencies with donations.

This is so they can see not only who is essential and still operating, but also what these organizations needs are. Now, with the help of the Community Foundation, they can do more of that.

We are trying really to just have as much information as we can. You know, information is power. Knowledge is power. The easier we can make it for agencies and the community, that’s what we’re here to do. Angela Goodson- Executive Director, Information Helpline

If your business or agency would like to join the call on Wednesdays, you can contact Angela and Information Helpline by calling or emailing these contacts.

(304) 233-6300 / Agoodson@informationhelpline.org.

