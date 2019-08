CORRECTS IDENTIFICATION TO MARK BRENNAN INSTEAD OF MICHAEL BRANSFIELD – Bishop Mark Brennan announces his appointment to serve as bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, during a news conference, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Wheeling, W.Va. Pope Francis named Brennan to lead West Virginia’s Catholics following a scandal over the former bishop, Michael Bransfield, sexual harassment of adults and lavish spending of church money. (Scott McCloskey/The Intelligencer via AP)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bishop Mark E. Brennan is set to be installed as the new bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston on Thursday.

Bishop Brennan will become the ninth bishop of the Diocese.

The installation will take place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph at 2 p.m.

WTRF will live-stream the ceremony on our website.