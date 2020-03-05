Insurance agency provides an office to adopt pets

BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF) – An insurance office is an unusual place to adopt a dog or cat.

But Lorri Grisell’s State Farm office in Bethlehem was packed all afternoon with pets hoping for a home…..and people hoping for a pet.

The dog and cats were from the Ohio County Animal Shelter. Grisell hosted Adoption Day, and people showed up to meet the pets, and even adopt on the spot. That’s just part of what Lorri Grisell is doing for the shelter this month.

For the whole month of March, we are going to go ahead and donate pet supplies, toys, cleaning items that the pet shelter could use. And for the month of March as well, if you have any kind of quote, mention the Ohio County Animal Shelter and we’ll donate five dollars to the shelter. Lorri Grisell, State Farm, Bethlehem

The animals you see are all available for adoption from the Ohio County Animal Shelter.

They have several dogs and an amazing variety of cats–from solid black cats to pale peach tabbies….and everything in between.

Again, just call Lorri Grisell’s State Farm office, ask for a quote….and say the words…”Ohio County Animal Shelter” and she’ll give the shelter five dollars. Her office is located at 12 West Bethlehem Boulevard.