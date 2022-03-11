OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — International Women’s Day marked the halfway point for the Ohio Valley Women of Impact Campaign, which hopes to raise the most money they’ve ever seen.

7News Anchor Stephanie Grindley has the American Heart Association nominees for this year and they are already saving lives. Let’s meet them.

“What she did for me, everybody needs to learn to do. Because that saves people. And I owe my life to her.”

Kathy Pelegreen was stung by a bee, fell unconscious, and became the turning point in a stranger-turned-hero’s quick action.

“Initiated CPR.”

That is Crystal Pietranton, a woman of impact nominee, who is using her platform to share those life-saving skills with others.

“Because, if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here. I wouldn’t be with my family.”

In a role reversal, Pam McKim is an actual heart survivor, using her story to urge women to listen to their bodies. She listened to hers and says she would not be alive today if she ignored the signs. Even the first tests did not raise red flags, until the nurse, Zach, suggested running some more, and it’s a good thing he did.

“Well, I had a 90 percent blockage in my window maker. I would have died.”

“Heart disease claims more lives of women than all the cancers combined.”

Laurie Labishak, at Trinity Health, holds onto that message that hits close to home for her. Heart disease runs deep in her family.

“The older I get, the more I see the statistics of heart disease around women. So, ladies, my message to you is know your numbers, know your blood pressure, keep your weight down, be active.”

It’s not just a lesson for the older women. Nominee Emily Shortall is focused on pushing girls to stay active into adulthood. She has teamed up with Ohio Valley CrossFit.

“A good starting goal is 150 minutes of exercise a week. But if you don’t want to sweat the numbers, just move more.”

Delegate Erikka Storch, a stroke survivor, is using her platform to make sure her female network stays informed.

Erikka is an example of resiliency and is currently in Charleston for the busy season on the House floor.

Last year, the campaign raised over $60,000 to fund heart disease research. This year, the goal is the largest ever! $100,000, and the association’s director says it’s possible because of the dedicated five women you just met and the generosity of our community.

Michelle Loehr, Executive Director of WV American Heart Association: “The Ohio Valley Women of Impact campaign is ranked against some big cities. New York City, Baltimore, Maryland. They (the nominees) are really doing amazing things. Internally, people are reaching out to me an asking: How are these women in the Ohio Valley doing it?”

While this is a competition for the 20-22 Woman of Impact title, Loehr says all five women are already truly successful and inspiring.

The campaign ends on April 7th. That’s when totals will be revealed, and a winner will be named.