Investigators rule Ziegenfelder fire accidental

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 02:31 PM EST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 04:15 PM EST

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) - An investigation into the fire which claimed much of the Ziegenfelder plant in Wheeling has ruled the fire to be accidental.

According to the Wheeling Fire Department, the accidental fire was caused by the use of a heating device being used to thaw metal piping.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m., and had to brave challenging conditions in order to fight the blaze.

No one was injured, and all employees of Ziegenfelders were unharmed.--

 

