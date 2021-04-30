It’s “Bring Your Pet to Work Day” at 7News

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friday was a special day here at 7news and we’re sharing it with you in hopes that it brings you a smile too!

It was “Bring Your Pet to Work Day” in the WTRF office.

Meet Charlie, K.C., Teddy, Rubi and Sahara, our little pal Earl, Norman and Jimmy.

  • Brenda and Charlie
  • D.K and Earl
  • K.C. takes a nap
  • Jimmy gets in trouble for eating too many treats!
  • K.C. and Colin
  • Earl helps D.K. write a story.
  • Kathryn and Jimmy
  • Shelby with Rubi and Sahara
  • Steven and Norman
Meet the dogs of 7News!

They’re the four-legged friends behind the scenes here and some helped their owners put together the day’s news!

As part of this day, 7News also collected donations that will be going to the Hancock County Animal Shelter.

Friday was also National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and some of our furry pups are rescues.

