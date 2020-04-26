‘It’s just gone now’: Seniors miss last chance to make memories before graduation

RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – When the coronavirus first surfaced in the United States, the country was unsure what it may bring.

Fast forward a few months later and high school seniors are missing out on their last chances to take part in activities they have been a part of all four years.

Students involve themselves in as many extracurricular activities as possible. But for the Class of 2020, those events have been cancelled, taking away yet another memory.

Buckeye Local senior Conrad Shutz received his baseball uniform but had to turn around and give it right back.

To get my uniform and have to give it right back to them is a little sad. Conrad Shutz, senior – Buckeye Local High School

For four years, these kids have put in hard work to improve not only themselves, but as a team. And after countless practices, they will not get the chance to see the final product on the field.

It’s hard when you have been there for all of the practices and you’ve put the work in and it’s just gone now. Kya Demeter, senior – Buckeye Local High School

But sports wasn’t the only activity some students were looking forward to.

Theater members practiced day-in and day-out for their chance to shine on the stage, only to have their performance cancelled a week before showtime.

We missed our senior play and we were both leads. It’s hard because we were the week before and we were wrapping up the play and we couldn’t do it. And that was a hard thing for us as well. That is something you can’t really get back. Lovell, senior – Buckeye Local High School

As the school year draws to a close, a traditional graduation will not be taking place as well.

However, each weekday, 7News is spotlighting our Class of 2020 seniors across the Ohio Valley.

Head over to our website for the Senior Sendoff Gallery. Please include your senior photo, name, high school and future plans.

Latest Posts: