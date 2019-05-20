It’s Made Here: Oglebay Institute Glass Museum

There probably isn’t a day we don’t use it. Windows, plates, cups, glass is everywhere.

At one point, most if it came from here in the Ohio Valley.

While the peak point of Wheeling glass was long ago, the industry still lives on because it’s still made here.

“Wheeling was a cutting edge place,” said Holly McCluskey, Curator of Glass at the Oglebay Institute Glass Museum.

At the turn of the last century, glass used in homes across the country came from the Friendly City.

“When 50% of all of the pressed glass table wear ever made in America was made in the Ohio Valley,” McCluskey explained. “In it’s heyday, literally tons of glass was produced in Wheeling and shipped all over the world. When I mean tons, I mean tons in a week. It was a major, major production center.”

To know why the area was such an industrial hub, you have to look to the Ohio River.

“The major ingredient in glass making is sand,” McCluskey continued. “The original sand for the glass here came from the banks of the Ohio.”

Transportation on the river and the railroad was also readily available, to bring materials for glass blowing in, and ship the finished pieces out.

Since glass has to be heated to 2,100 degrees Fahrenheit, the abundance of coal also was ideal.

“Nobody in American had this wealth of natural resources as we did in the Ohio Valley,” McCluskey said.

A major advancement in the glass industry also traces back to the Friendly City. in 1864 the formula for glass to pour into a mold and press glass was developed here.

Glassblower Bob Allen, who shares his talents at the Oglebay Institute, has been blowing glass for about 50 years. He makes it look easy, but it’s not an easy process.

Once the glass is melted down, it’s gathered into a blow pipe.

“Gathering is the important part,” Allen explained. “You have to know how to gather or you can’t make anything. When I started I stood some days at the furnace eight hours a day. Did my whole shift just trying to learn how to gather.”

From there he either uses a mold for similar pieces, or free hands a piece.

“Keep everything rolling,” Allen continued. “Keep everything turning all the time and try to keep everything straight.”

It’s that hand made quality that’s honored at the Oglebay Institute Glass Museum, and something the want you to remember next time you pick up a piece of glass.

“I think sometimes people forget to be proud of our city,” McCluskey said. “It’s important to remember all of the things and all of the advancements and everything that was made here in Wheeling, and also the people that made it.”

The Oglebay Institute Glass Museum now displays many colorful works of glass made right here in Wheeling, including a striking giant punch bowl made by Sweeney Glass. It’s the largest piece of cut lead crystal ever produced, made in 1844 in Wheeling.

The glass boom ended in Wheeling ended around 1939, due to the Great Depression, but some companies in the Ohio Valley remained for a few more decades.