WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio Valley pride shines brightly this week as the calendar is bursting with fun events for the whole family throughout the area.

Whether you like food, sports, Ferris wheels, or all of the above – the coming days provide something for everyone and more and you’re just in time to get in on all of the fun.

At WesBanco Arena, thousands are shooting their shot at a slam dunk of a TBT week for the first time ever this tournament has been held in Wheeling.

”Any new event that’s coming into town is great for the community and it’s great to also showcase the wonderful city we live in. So, we have people coming from all parts of the country here to watch these games as they’re competing for $1,000,000.” Kelly Tucker – Executive Director, Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority

This is not the only event bringing tourists to the Ohio Valley from all over.

The Marshall County Fair has seen thousands of animals, foods, and rides since 1948 is officially back and welcoming thousands more guests through their gates now through the weekend.

”It has a huge impact in the county. Everybody knows when it’s here. I mean, everybody’s excited and everybody stops down. So, it’s a big impact on the community.” Scott Reager – Executive Director, Marshall County Chamber of Commerce

If you’re busy during the week – no worries!

An international trip over the weekend awaits with tastes, sights, and smells from around the world right in our own backyard.

The 22nd Annual Wheeling Grecian Festival runs from July 26th through the 29th…

”I’m looking forward to seeing everyone come together and make this festival successful.” Barbara Landers – Greek Church Spokesperson

And the 40th Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival runs from July 28th to the 30th both with food and live entertainment.

”People love coming to the Italian Festival to perform and they love coming to Wheeling.” Lou Contumelio – Entertainment Chairman, Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

This is one of the biggest weeks of the year for the Ohio Valley and you can be part of the summer fun.