JMHS senior one of only 14 nominated for TWO scholarships in the Presidential Scholars Program

Only one of 14 students in the entire country, and the only representing West Virginia... Zara Zervos is making the Monarchs proud.

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Presidential Scholarship is an honor few and far between, but one high school senior is putting West Virginia on the map this year as she found out she’s moving on to the next step for the prestigious title.

The JMHS senior has been nominated for TWO titles: the U.S. Presidential Scholar and the U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education (also known as CTE).

1 of only 14 students in the ENTIRE COUNTRY… & the only one from West Virginia! JMHS senior Zara Zervos has been chosen as a nominee for the U.S. Presidential Scholar… Hear from her and a proud teacher tonight @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/b3NY6QFN14 — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) February 3, 2021

To be one of only 14 to win both made me proud that the career I’ve had at John Marshall for engineering is on that scale nationally… That I’ve been recognized nationally for it. Zara Zervos, Nominee for U.S. Presidential Scholar and CTE

A 4.57 GPA and a 1490 on the SAT that places her in the 99th percentile. She’s in four sports, school president for the Youth Leadership Association…But she was still shocked to get the email.

I was like, is this junk? Is this a scam? And then Mr. Varner called and he was so excited and I was like… Okay, this is real. Zara Zervos, Nominee for U.S. Presidential Scholar and CTE

Math Teacher Gavin Hartle recalls his first impression; at the time, eight grader Zara came to shadow a high school engineering student. And Hartle knew right then and there…

Zara wasn’t content to just sit and watch the project. She jumped right in, she was giving ideas, she was steering and leading the conversation.” Gavin Hartle, Math and Project Lead The Way Teacher at JMHS

In his nine years teaching at JMHS, Hartle says you can spot a great mind. Working with Zervos throughout high school, he can’t think of anyone more deserving for this scholarship.

She’s got the talent, she’s got the drive, she’s got that leadership quality… To me, those three together, it was no brainer that she should be nominated for this award.

All CTE students must be endorsed by their Chief State School Officer, so Zervos was recommended by State Superintendent Clayton Burch.

The ambitious nominee already has 37 college credits, and has her eyes on WVU or MIT…

I’m proud of myself for being able to balance this and have such an enjoyable high school experience. Zara Zervos, Nominee for U.S. Presidential Scholar and CTE

She hopes to make it to NASA one day with aerospace engineering and she has her parents to thank for helping her along all these years.

Zara, along with all nominees, will now go through a lengthy application process and out of 800 semifinalists, up to 161 will be selected as winners come May.