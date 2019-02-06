John Marshall's yearbook gains national attention for third straight year Video

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) - John Marshall High School's Pride yearbook has earned its third straight first class ranking from the National Scholastic Press Association.

John Marshall is the only school in the state to receive this honor three years in a row. The student staff enters this contest each year in order to gain important feedback for how they can improve their publication. The students are happy that their work has received such high praise on a national stage.

"It's beyond exciting because that makes us feel like we're doing great with the yearbook and we can like show how much work and progress we did not it because it's not easy but it's not hard," said student Rebecca LeMasters. "You just have to put effort into it."

Jessica Bramer, the yearbook adviser at John Marshall, is incredibly proud of the effort that her students put forth each year.

"They have decided that they wanted to take the book to another level so each year, they take the critique that we get back from NSPA and implement those strategies that they've told us, as well as making sure they one-up the year before them," Bramer said. "Every year, they try harder to include more kids and to make sure that it's not just them and their friends, to make sure that more programs are included, to up their caption writing to make sure that its more journalistic and not like a scrap book, as well as photography skills and design skills. Every year those kids want to do better and do better, and each year they're pumped when they come back with another award."

Some of the NSPA's comments on the yearbook's strengths include that it contains a complete history of John Marshall High for the school year, has an attractive cover and uses good quotes in almost every caption. Congratulations to the student yearbook staff!



