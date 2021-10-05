John Marshall High School hosts roundtable discussion on education policy

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Superintendent Dr. Shelby Haines hosted a round-table discussion earlier this evening at John Marshall High School.



The meeting had a large turnout, with school board members and school personnel from all five counties in the Northern Panhandle represented. Though the discussion covered a wide range of topics related to education, a lot of attention was spent on the review of Chapter 18A of the state code.



West Virginia Delegate Lisa Zukoff, one of the three panelists for tonight’s discussion, tells us that these kind of meetings are very helpful when it comes to ultimately crafting legislation in Charleston.

“It’s really helpful for us to know how people feel before we get to legislative session in January so that we can be aware of what’s important to our districts, what’s important to our area, so that we’re ready to address any issues that come from that committee.” DEL. LISA ZUKOFF, D, 4th District

The other panelists included Delegate Shawn Fluharty from Ohio County, and Delegate Dave Pethtel from Wetzel County.