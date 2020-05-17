https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

John Marshall honors seniors with graduation parade

by: Tyler Saxton

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Class of 2020 is being honored in many different ways this year and John Marshall High School is no exception.

Teachers and staff held a parade Saturday to honor their graduating seniors. Several local emergency departments, school staff and parents also participated.

Fire trucks and ambulances kicked off the 6 p.m. celebration at the Marshall County Fairgrounds.

