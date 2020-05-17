MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Class of 2020 is being honored in many different ways this year and John Marshall High School is no exception.
Teachers and staff held a parade Saturday to honor their graduating seniors. Several local emergency departments, school staff and parents also participated.
Fire trucks and ambulances kicked off the 6 p.m. celebration at the Marshall County Fairgrounds.
Latest Posts:
- John Marshall honors seniors with graduation parade
- Obama criticizes virus response in online graduation speech
- West Virginia University holds virtual graduation ceremony
- 11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast
- Belmont Co. Commission thanks courthouse security for upgrades, hard work