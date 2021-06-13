Join WTRF for Founder’s Day this Thursday and help a veteran

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Founded for veterans, by veterans and their supporters, Helping Heroes is quickly becoming a resource for everything former service members need in the Northern Panhandle.



The non-profit offers support to veteran families who are struggling financially, transitional housing, and an emergency shelter for homeless veterans.



But they can’t do any of it without the community’s support.



That’s why WTRF is giving you the chance to help as part of our annual Nexstar Broadcasting Founder’s Day of Caring.



We’ll be collecting household, cleaning, and personal hygiene items that Helping Heroes will use to stock its shelter and housing.

We hope you join us on Thursday, June 17.



We will be collecting donations outside the Riesbeck’s in Elm Grove and at our studio at 96 16th Street in Wheeling.



Stop by anytime between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



To see a list of everything Helping Heroes needs, just visit WTRF.com.