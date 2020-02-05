Junior League of Wheeling celebrates 80 years of service

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Junior League of Wheeling is celebrating 80 years of service this year but preparations are already being made for a yearly fundraiser.

Members stuffed gift baskets for their upcoming Affair with Mardi Gras Flair on Feb. 22 at River City Ale Works.

The event will feature a silent auction, as well as a grand prize trip package giveaway.

An organizer stressed the group’s continued service to the area.

We promote volunteerism and bettering our community. Last year, our big initiative was called Girl on Fire, which is a program run at places like Crittendon and with Girl Scout groups to gain confidence for them, and a better mindset. Emily Freeman, Junior League of Wheeling

The non-profit group expects around 350 people to attend the event.

