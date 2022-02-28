WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Real estate agents were in downtown Wheeling Monday, not selling properties, but instead paying it forward.

Every month Kennen & Kennen Realtors has taken on giving back to the community through different service projects. Monday they were packing drinks.

A $5,000 grant through the Women’s Giving Circle bought lemonades and juices for area senior women. But Family Service says the tough part is getting the drinks to the community. It takes hands, which is where Kennen & Kennen comes in.

“We always need people. And all the non-profits in the community. You don’t understand what an impact we have as a nonprofit. Having these volunteers is just amazing for me because not only do they feel the impact of it, they understand the need in the area because they are realtors. And I’m just so thankful for this.” Paula Calvert, CEO Family Service Upper Ohio Valley

The boxes packed Monday morning will reach 200 women in Ohio and Marshall counties when they are dropped off through the ‘Meals On Wheels’ program.

“The great part about our job is we get to interconnect with so many people. And we get to find needs in our community. And good realtors are good neighbors. So, this is fun, and this is a way to help our community and help clients of ours.” Missy Ashmore, Kennen & Kennen Realtors

“Realtors are good neighbors” is a national challenge now being seen here locally.

Kennen & Kennen Realtors hopes their good deeds do not go unnoticed. Instead, they want to start a chain reaction of service projects in the community.

Broadwater Properties, they challenge you!