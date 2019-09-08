Kennywood’s Steel Curtain voted best new coaster of 2019

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WTRF) — Almost two months after making its official debut on July 13, the Steel Curtain roller coaster at Kennywood is taking home a major award.

During the 2019 Golden Ticket Awards, the Steel Curtain was recognized as the best new roller coaster in 2019.

It’s hard to put into words what a thrill it is to see Steel Curtain be voted Best New Coaster. Every year, the biggest and best parks in the world compete to deliver the best new coaster, so to be able to say we’re bringing that title home to Southwestern Pennsylvania is incredibly rewarding. Jerome Gibas, General Manager of Kennywood

Named after the city’s NFL team, the Steel Curtain set numerous records at the time of its opening, including the world record for the tallest inversion.

The Golden Ticket Awards recognizes amusement parks and their attractions from all over the globe each year.