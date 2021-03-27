Kid says over 100 Easter eggs found on Wheeling Island!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a fun day for dozens of area kids, as they had the chance to enjoy the great weather, take home some prizes…. ..And meet the Easter Bunny.

The Wheeling Island Lions Club hosted an Easter egg hunt early Saturday at the Island Marina.

The kids, ranging in age from toddlers up through the 5th grade, spent the morning looking for eggs scattered throughout the boat launch area.

They also got to take home a gift bag packed full of candy, along with toys and a stuffed animal.

The kids say they had a blast.

It was really fun, I got like a bunch. She said she got like a hundred of them… I think. Isabelle / Sofia Armenta

The Easter eggs were donated by Walmart to the House of the Carpenter, who then contacted the Lions Club to help plan today’s event.

It’s so nice not only to do it for the kids but to see the families come out. And they are doing it as a family and that’s what this is all about. Kathy Syphers. Wheeling Island Lions Club



Books were donated by Kohl’s and the Island Community Association, and the Madison Elementary PTO also helped with the activities.