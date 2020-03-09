Knowing the signs of suicide could save a veteran

If you know a veteran, learning the signs could help save a life regarding suicide prevention.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – Every 74 minutes, we lose a veteran to suicide in the U.S. And with suicide being the tenth leading cause of death in the country, many are looking to see how they can get the help they or a loved one need.

Even though veterans only make up about 9 percent of the population, they make up 18 percent of the suicide deaths. Tony Rivera, Suicide Case Prevention Manager at VA Pittsburgh

Before it gets to a crisis situation, there are services readily available to veterans who need assistance; like finding jobs or housing. Many of these programs are free, and there are even two veteran centers in the area; one in Wheeling and one in Morgantown.

But, how can we as a community help?

Most of us know a veteran, so through VA’s Gatekeeper Program, you can come to learn the signs regarding suicide prevention. Operation SAVE stands for “Signs, Ask, Validate, and Expedite”.

Signs of someone that might be in crisis could be a change in mood. Somebody becomes irritable. Somebody becomes very calm. Things like giving items away they don’t need anymore, or talking about suicide a lot. Making little remarks like, ‘None of this matters, or it’s all hopeless. I can’t see any of this changing.’ Tony Rivera, Suicide Case Prevention Manager at VA Pittsburgh

If it is a crisis situation, the most important number to call in this case is the Suicide Prevention number: 1-800-273-8255. If you dial 1, it puts you in contact with the veteran suicide prevention line.

