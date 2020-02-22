MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Prom is one night many girls look forward to throughout high school.

The mission for Ladies League of Marshall County is to make the girls feel like a princess.

The whole idea is for every girl to come and pick out their gown and when they leave here, they feel like Cinderella. Jody Hardman, Chairperson – Cinderella Project

Their ‘Cinderella Project’ offers free dresses, shoes and accessories to high school girls attending prom who live in Marshall County, which lifts the heavy burden of costs off any family.

A lot of dresses don’t always come cheap to those that don’t have a lot of money. So, being able to come to a nice open place like this where you are very welcome and find dresses in all sizes and colors is a very, very great chance. And I think that is very important to girls who don’t have opportunities that most other girls do to go and buy whatever dress that they want. Jackie Blake, Senior – John Marshall High School

Most importantly, the Ladies League of Marshall County put their heart and soul into truly making these girls feel and look like a princess.

The ladies that help out here and help the girls get dressed and stuff are very, very helpful. They help pick out colors and dress sizes and not only do they help you get changed and organize your jewelry and shoes together, but they compliment you. And make you feel very confident in your outfits. I feel like that’s very important to a girl. Jackie Blake, Senior – John Marshall High School

Along with the dress and accessories, the girls also receive a gift certificate for flowers and a bag full of makeup.

Girls were able to choose from nearly 300 gowns and plenty of accessories. Ladies of Marshall County hope to continue their Cinderella Project for many years to come.

