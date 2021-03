MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – HAPPENING RIGHT NOW – AEP says a servicer is in route to McMechen to find out what’s causing a large power outage in the area.

Around 8 PM Sunday night, Joelle Moray, Spokesperson for Appalachian Power, tells 7NEWS approximately 1,300 customers are without power in the McMechen area.

Over 1,000 without power in McMechen area according to AEP website

The cause is unknown at this time.

To check or report power outages, head here.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.