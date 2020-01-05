Last day to enjoy Oglebay’s Festival of Lights

Community

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Sunday, January 5 marks the last day to enjoy the dazzling display along Route 88.

Oglebay’s Winter Festival of Lights wraps up a successful 2019 holiday season following some good weather and new attractions.

The lodging numbers are really strong and good. The food and beverage numbers are really strong and good. The traffic through the park has been very good. The displays have been hitting the markets we really want them to.

Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Oglebay

Winter Festival of Lights is recognized as one of the largest holiday light shows in the country.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter