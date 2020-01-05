Last day to enjoy Oglebay’s Festival of Lights

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Sunday, January 5 marks the last day to enjoy the dazzling display along Route 88.
Oglebay’s Winter Festival of Lights wraps up a successful 2019 holiday season following some good weather and new attractions.
The lodging numbers are really strong and good. The food and beverage numbers are really strong and good. The traffic through the park has been very good. The displays have been hitting the markets we really want them to.Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Oglebay
Winter Festival of Lights is recognized as one of the largest holiday light shows in the country.
