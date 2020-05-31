Lawrencefield Parish Church dedicates virtual prayer service to COVID victims

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Lawrencefield Parish Church in Wheeling will be offering a live prayer service on Facebook Monday at 7 p.m.

The service will honor and remember Americans who have lost their lives to the global pandemic.

The service is also a way for our nation to come together through prayer. The online service will offer psalms, scripture, prayer and a brief reflection from Rev. Nancy Woodworth-Hill.

She says far too many lives have been loss to COVID-19.

100,00 is a big number. But that is 100,000 individuals who have names and a story so we’re doing this to remember and we’re doing this to also entrust them to God’s care and keeping. Rev. Nancy Woodworth Hill – Lawrencefield Parish Church

Rev. Woodworth-Hill says prayer is a part of church and serves as a way for Christians to remember those who have loss their lives.

Those who wish to attend the church service virtually can do so by visiting the Lawrencefield Parsish Church’s Facebook page. The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube account.

